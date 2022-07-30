Hot Cross Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $707,227.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00605369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035145 BTC.
About Hot Cross
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
