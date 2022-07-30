Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.40.

HLI opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

