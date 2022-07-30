Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.25.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 94.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.