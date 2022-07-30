HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 337,538 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $81,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

