Human Investing LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 86,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 33,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 91,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.