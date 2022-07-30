Human Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72.

