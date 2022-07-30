Human Investing LLC Invests $1 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $310.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.89 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

