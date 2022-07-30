Human Investing LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $206,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,004,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,091,000 after buying an additional 130,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.