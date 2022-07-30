Human Investing LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

