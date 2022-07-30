Human Investing LLC Sells 71,876 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

