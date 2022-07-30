Human Investing LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

