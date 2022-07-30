Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (HMQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Humaniq has a market cap of $880,256.12 and approximately $24,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,511.28 or 0.99939335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00131913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

