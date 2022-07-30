Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE HII opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

