Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading 8% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. 18,306,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

