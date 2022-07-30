Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading 8% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. 18,306,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,237% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUTMF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.