Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Position Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises approximately 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of H opened at $82.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 591.11 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

