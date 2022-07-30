Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $2.98 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $25.66 million and $148,153.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00012424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00605613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,827,078 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

