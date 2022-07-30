Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Hydro has a market cap of $292,899.10 and $8,273.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.60 or 0.99991450 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003910 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131176 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032267 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro (HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
