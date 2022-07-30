Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypera Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

