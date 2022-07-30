HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $245,403.00

HyperCash (HC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $245,403.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.64 or 0.99924778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00216994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00244623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00118629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00048694 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

