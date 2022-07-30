ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $241.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,357,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

