ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.65-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-7.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.84 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ICON Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.67.

ICON Public Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $241.25. 882,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,670. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICON Public stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

