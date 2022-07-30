IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,731 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.57% of IES worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

