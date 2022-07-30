II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
II-VI Stock Performance
II-VI stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759. II-VI has a 52 week low of $197.73 and a 52 week high of $305.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14.
II-VI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.