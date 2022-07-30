II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

II-VI Stock Performance

II-VI stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759. II-VI has a 52 week low of $197.73 and a 52 week high of $305.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.14.

II-VI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVIP Get Rating ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

