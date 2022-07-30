Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IEM opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.51) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.37. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 544.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($5,971.08).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

