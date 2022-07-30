Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.31 on Friday, hitting C$61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,398. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of C$39.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.8900004 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Imperial Oil Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.06.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

