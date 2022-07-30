Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.31 on Friday, hitting C$61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,398. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of C$39.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.8900004 EPS for the current year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
