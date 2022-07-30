Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,534.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

