Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.72 million.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 745,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,415. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Impinj

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 545.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

