Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Impinj updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,415. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Impinj by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.