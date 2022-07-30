Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.