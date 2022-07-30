Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.
Incyte Price Performance
Incyte stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.