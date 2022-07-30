Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Infobird Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IFBD remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 24,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
About Infobird
