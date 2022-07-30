Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,086 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Infosys were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Up 1.8 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

