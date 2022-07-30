Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Lowered by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Infosys by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,160,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after buying an additional 120,086 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 294,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Infosys by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after buying an additional 669,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

