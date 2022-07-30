InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Up 10% After Strong Earnings

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 122,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,067,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. InMode’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

