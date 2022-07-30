Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
