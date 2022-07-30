Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

