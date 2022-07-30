Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,520.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,365,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,120.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner acquired 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

