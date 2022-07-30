Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,520.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,365,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,120.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner acquired 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.
- On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner bought 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $199,390.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
