Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $455,500.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

