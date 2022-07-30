Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$211.29.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$190.60 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$191.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

