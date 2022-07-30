Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 125,292,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,095,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

