Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to a negative rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.