Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,006,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Intel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.