Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 4363653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.