International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

