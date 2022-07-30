International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Update

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
International Stem Cell Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of ISCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The company has a market cap of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. International Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
About International Stem Cell
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.