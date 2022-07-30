Internet Computer Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00034070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $417.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00620230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035858 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,652,766 coins and its circulating supply is 249,667,247 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.