Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $456.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

