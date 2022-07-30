Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $456.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.08 and its 200-day moving average is $448.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

