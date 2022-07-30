Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $230.17. 1,941,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,625. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

