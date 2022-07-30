Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $165,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

