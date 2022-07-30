Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $230,000 Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Enviva were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $7,727,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,404.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and sold 1,428 shares valued at $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

