Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $514,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in BP were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.48) to GBX 430 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 472 ($5.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

